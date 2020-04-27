CAMP VERDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A northern Arizona woman couldn't let a snake in the middle of the road become roadkill so she picked it up, all while pregnant - and it was all caught on camera.
Tawney Rauch said last Friday she was driving to her home in Rimrock from the grocery store when she spotted a 6-foot-long gopher snake in the road.
"It was the biggest snake I'd seen in awhile," said Rauch.
She got out of her car to take a picture of it but then she saw a car coming. Since she knew the snake wasn't poisonous, she took off her flip-flop sandal and used it to help her pick up the snake, all while on the phone with her husband. Someone else in a car was recording the fantastic feat on their camera phone. Her husband showed up, and the pair took the snake home and released it back into the wild away from their home.
"It was too pretty of a snake to, like kill, or anything," said Rauch.
She's from Montana and grew up knowing a lot about gopher snakes and other reptiles.
"They are awesome snakes and I think people should take more consideration into getting to know the wilderness and knowing the animals, 'cause you can actually save them a lot more than people think," said Rauch.