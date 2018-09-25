It's the game played by millions. Fortnite is a cultural phenomenon that's inspiring dance moves, but also providing child predators a new place to hunt.
Twenty-four men were just arrested in New Jersey for allegedly using internet chat rooms including Fortnite to try to lure minors for sex.
"Predators know what games the kids are playing these days, they know what chat apps the kids are using," said Scott Pietrzak, a detective with Mesa police.
He's seen firsthand how predators use video games and chatrooms to prey on children.
"They will tell you that they are your age and they know everything that you're going through, but you never know who you're chatting with," said Pietrzak.
So he started a new company called Online Safety Specialists to teach kids what to look out for so they don't become victims.
(more info if you need it )He's even holding a class this weekend in Ahwatukee, and groups can hire him upon request.
"it's not brain surgery, honestly. Just don't give your information out to strangers," said Pietrzak.
Pietrzak has a message to parents, too.
"We all want to be our kids best friends, but you're a parent first," said Pietrzak. "And if you're not getting in their business by knowing their username, their passwords, what games they're playing, what the current chat apps are, if you don't know all of this, if you're not getting into their business, you're doing them a great disservice."
Fortnite is one of the most popular games right now, but Pietrzak's lessons can be applied to pretty much any game, chat app, and social media.
