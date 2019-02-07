QUEEN CREEK (3TV/CBS 5) -- Somebody who bought a Powerball ticket in Queen Creek for last night’s drawing has $50,000 waiting for them.
The winning ticket was sold at the Circle K at 23447 S. Power Road (Power and Chandler Heights roads), according to the Arizona Lottery.
That ticket has four of the five numbers drawn Wednesday night, plus the Powerball.
If you picked up a Powerball ticket at that Circle K, find it and look for these numbers – 5, 13, 28, 38, 63 and the Powerball, 21.
The odds of coming up with that configuration -- four numbers and the Powerball -- is 1 in 913,129.18, according to a chart on Powerball.com.
The Queen Creek ticket is the biggest Arizona winner from Wednesday's drawing. There are eight others like it throughout the country, according to Powerball.com.
According to the Arizona Lottery, there are 42 tickets worth $100. There are more than 1,200 $7 winners and more than 14,500 $4 winners.
In addition to the $50,000 ticket sold for last night's drawing, a $1 million ticket was sold in Scottsdale for the Jan. 30 drawing.
The next Powerball drawing is Saturday, Feb. 9. There’s a $224 million jackpot on the table. Tickets are $2.
There are nine ways to win prizes ranging from $4 all the way up to the jackpot. The Power Play option multiplies prizes – except the grand prize – by two, three, four, five or 10. That 10x multiplier is only available “when the advertised jackpot annuity is $150 million or less.,” according to the Multi-State Lottery Association. It's a $1 to add Power Play, which is randomly selected right before the winning numbers are drawn.
Powerball is one of several jackpot lottery games available in Arizona.
There's also Mega Millions, The Pick, Triple Twist, Fantasy 5 and Pick 3.
What would you do with $50,000? Scroll down and tell us in the comments.
[MAP: Circle K at 23447 S. Power Road (Power and Chandler Heights roads)]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.