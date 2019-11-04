MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Check your lottery tickets! One lucky Arizona Lottery player is holding a winning $50,000 Powerball ticket from Saturday's drawing.
According to Arizona State Lottery officials, the winning ticket was sold at an Arco AM/PM at Alma School and Baseline Roads in Mesa.
The lucky individual matched four out of the five numbers and the Powerball number. Saturday's winning numbers were 3, 23, 32, 37, 58, with Powerball number 22.
Lottery officials are still searching for the lucky winner, so double check your Powerball tickets to see if you are holding the golden ticket!
A ticket holder in California may have also won the $150 million Powerball jackpot from that same drawing on Saturday.
The next Powerball drawing is Wednesday, Nov. 6, with the jackpot starting at $40 million.