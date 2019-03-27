PHOENIX, AZ (AP)-- The winning numbers are: 16, 20, 37, 44, 62 and Powerball is 12.
The $750 million Powerball jackpot is the fourth-largest lottery prize in U.S. history.
Although the prize has grown steadily since the last jackpot winner on Dec. 26, the odds of matching the five white balls and single Powerball remain a staggering one in 292.2 million.
The $750 million estimated figure refers to the annuity option, paid over 29 years. Nearly all grand prize winners opt for the cash prize, which for Wednesday's drawing would be an estimated $465.5 million.
Powerball is played in 44 states, plus Washington, D.C., the U.S Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.
