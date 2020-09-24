PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A power pole that was set on fire caused Cox internet customers in north Phoenix to lose internet service starting Wednesday afternoon and continuing into Thursday.
According to Andrea Pappas, a spokeswoman for Cox, an APS power pole near Third Street and Bell Road caught fire Wednesday afternoon, damaging several thousand fiber connections that feed Cox's internet services.
Pappas said the Cox team has been working throughout the night to restore service, but there is no estimated time for service to be fully restored. It's not clear exactly how many customers are affected, but people from north Phoenix all the way to Anthem reported outages.
Sgt. Ann Justus with the Phoenix Police Department said initial information indicates that the fire was intentionally set. Anyone with information on this arson is asked to call Phoenix police at 602-262-6141, or to remain anonymous, call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or for Spanish speakers, call 480-TESTIGO.
