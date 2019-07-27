MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – Power went down throughout a portion of downtown Mesa Saturday afternoon, including at the Mesa Police Department’s communication center and the jail at Country Club and Main Street, a Mesa PD spokeswoman said.
SRP told Arizona's Family that the issue is with the City of Mesa.
"We provide electric utility service to approximately 16,700 residential and commercial customers located within approximately 5.5 square-miles centered about and including Mesa's downtown area," according to the City's web page.
According to Mesa Police Sgt. Brandi George, the affected area is about 1 square-mile between Extension and Mesa Drive on the west and east and Rio Salado Parkway and Broadway Road on the north and south. Main Street, however, does have power, she said.
While MPD has generators, residents of the area, several of whom have contacted Arizona’s Family to report power outages, do not.
Saturday's forecasted high is 111 degrees.
George said she had reached out to the Mesa Fire and Medical Department to come up with a respite area. In the meantime, she suggested people go to the old Fiesta Mall (Alma School Road and U.S. 60) or Superstition Springs Center (Power Road and U.S. 60) if they need a place to cool off. Both are outside the affected area.
The City of Mesa tweeted that it did not have an estimate for when power would be restored. It said it would be updating the Twitter thread as information developed.
At this point, it's not clear what caused the outage.
We are experiencing a power outage in downtown Mesa. At this time we do not have an estimate for when power will be restored, but will update this thread as it becomes available.— City of Mesa, Arizona (@CITYOFMESA) July 27, 2019
