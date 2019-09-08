Casa Grande power outage
(Source: APS outage map)

CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- An APS outage left more than 6,000 people without power in Casa Grande Sunday morning. 

According to APS's map, the outage was caused by "service interruption to a major power line." 

APS says the power went out just before 5 a.m. but was restored at about 8 a.m.

The outage affected APS's East Lake Substation. Crews are on scene investigating an exact cause for the outage.

The following areas were affected according to APS's outage map:

  • Storey Rd To Doan St And Arizola Rd To Cox Rd
  • Kortsen Rd To Florence Blvd And Coolidge Ave To Henness Rd
  • Cottonwood Ln To Florence Blvd And Colorado St To Arizola Rd
  • Mcmurray Blvd To Florence Blvd And Colorado St To Henness Rd
  • Florence Blvd To Hanna Rd And Peart Rd To Sunland Gin Rd

Power has since been restored.

 

