PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Because of an ongoing power disruption at Los Angeles' LAX Airport, Southwest has canceled all of its remaining outgoing flights from LAX on Wednesday night.
Those cancellations are impacting Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport.
[WATCH: LAX power outage causes Phoenix flight cancellations]
Three flights from LAX to Phoenix were canceled and three flights from Phoenix to LAX were canceled.
A couple of others have been delayed.
For more information, click here.
LAX says a power "bump" caused the airport to automatically switch to emergency generators shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday. Three terminals remain without power more than three hours later.
Some passengers were stuck on planes on the ground because jetways weren't working, although video showed others disembarking by stairs.
Southwest Airlines has cancelled all remaining outbound flights. About a half-dozen United Airlines flights reportedly were diverted. Others are being kept on the ground.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.