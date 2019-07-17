PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Power is gradually being restored following an APS power outage in Phoenix, just west of the Capitol.
APS says approximately 865 customers were affected when power went out around 11:30 a.m.
That number of customers affected was down to five by 12:45 p.m.
The estimated time for full restoration was still listed at 3:25 p.m.
The cause is unknown, and APS states that workers are "troubleshooting." Crews are said to be on scene working on the problem.
The boundaries of the outage are Pierce Street to Sherman Street and 27th Drive to 17th Avenue.
Visit the APS Outage Map for the latest updates.
