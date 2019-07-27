MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – Power is back on in a portion of downtown Mesa after going out Saturday afternoon.
Power was down throughout a downtown area in Mesa that included the Mesa Police Department’s communication center and the jail at Country Club and Main Street, a Mesa PD spokeswoman said.
UPDATE: Power has been restored City wide! pic.twitter.com/Ww8YuMM36b— Mesa Police Dept. (@MesaPD) July 27, 2019
SRP told Arizona's Family that the issue was with the City of Mesa. Scott Harelson, a public information officer with SRP, said the failure of the city's equipment tripped the breaker feeding SRP power.
"We provide electric utility service to approximately 16,700 residential and commercial customers located within approximately 5.5 square-miles centered about and including Mesa's downtown area," according to the City's web page.
When the city equipment was fixed, power was restored, said Harelson.
According to Mesa Police Sgt. Brandi George, the affected area is about 1 square-mile between Extension and Mesa Drive on the west and east and Rio Salado Parkway and Broadway Road on the north and south. Main Street, however, does have power, she said.
While MPD has generators, residents of the area, several of whom have contacted Arizona’s Family to report power outages, did not.
Saturday's forecasted high is 111 degrees.
George said she had reached out to the Mesa Fire and Medical Department to come up with a respite area. She suggested people go to Superstition Springs Center (Power Road and U.S. 60) if they needed a place to cool off. Both are outside the affected area.
The City of Mesa tweeted that it would be updating the Twitter thread as information developed.
We are experiencing a power outage in downtown Mesa. At this time we do not have an estimate for when power will be restored, but will update this thread as it becomes available.— City of Mesa, Arizona (@CITYOFMESA) July 27, 2019
She lasted 2 hrs . [ohmy]
I walked 10 min to Fallas doors locked went cross lot to Mcdonalds doors locked. Mex restraunt open, yet was to warmish inside to stay walked back and put ice gels on lasted half hr after two gels got in car end block saw traffic lights back on uturned and went back home. AZ news covered what going on as soon as happened and when power was back on. Now back in New York you lost er for days , now thats an outback power outage. Ya man baby.[scared]
Brandi with an i is wrong. The affected area is much larger than 1 square mile.
Probably those corrupt Mesa cops fuckingwith the public again... They've figured out a way to torture large groups of citizens all at once!! They must be stopped!
