PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It was not easy getting around last week with that monster winter storm packing a powerful punch.
But now Arizona drivers are dealing with a different problem.
"Definitely more potholes and more road damage after the heavy rains," Phoenix driver Julie Williams said.
"Even if it's not dangerous hitting them, people swerve because it scares them and they aren't expecting it," Phoenix driver Jeanette Barasky said.
Take a drive around the Valley and you'll likely hit a few bumps in the road.
Small cracks on the street have expanded into large potholes, thanks to all the rain and snow that rolled through last week.
"What happens is that anywhere you've got a crack, you've got an opportunity for rain to seep in there, and the moment that happens it's going to compromise the roadway," explained Monica Hernandez with the City of Phoenix. "That's what we're seeing ."
Work crews from the City of Phoenix Street Transportation Department were busy all day filling potholes, and there's a lot more work to be done.
Some areas with the most street and pothole damage include, Buckeye Road and 59th Avenue, Interstate 17 and 19th Avenue, Thunderbird Road and Seventh Street, and 35th Avenue and Durango Street.
"Our goal is to take care of these potholes ASAP," Hernandez said. "The minute there's a pothole out there, there's an opportunity for that roadway condition to deteriorate. We want to stop it immediately."
That's where you come in.
The city of Phoenix has a 24-hour hotline to report potholes. That number is 602-262-6441.
City workers said once an alert is received, they are required to take action on it as soon as possible.
