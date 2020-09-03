PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – A new "challenge" making the rounds on social media could have deadly consequences. The Banner Poison and Drug Information Center is warning people about the so-call "Benadryl challenge" that's popped up on TikTok.

The challenge is to take enough diphenhydramine, the generic name of Benadryl, to hallucinate. Banner says that dosage -- 12 pills or more -- can be lethal.

"We see critically ill diphenhydramine (Benadryl®) poisoning quite frequently, including coma, seizures, cardiac toxicity, profound temperature elevations, and death," said Dr. Steven Curry, the director of the Department of Medical Toxicology at Banner – University Medical Center Phoenix.

A 15-year-old Oklahoma girl reportedly died taking the "challenge," according to a Newsweek article posted earlier this week. A blog post from the Cook Children's Health Care System in Fort Worth said it treated three teens for Benadryl overdoses in May. "Each of these patients said they got the idea from videos on TikTok that claimed users could get high and hallucinate if they took a dozen or more of the allergy pills," the post reads. "None of these patients were trying to harm themselves," a nurse practitioner at Cook Children's Medical Center said. "They all said they saw videos on TikTok and were curious to try it.”

Banner says it has received nearly 400 calls this year "related to intentional ingestion of antihistamines." Most of those patients wound up in critical care units.

🡕 Banner Poison & Drug Information Center |(800) 222-1222 (available 24/7)

Diphenhydramine, which is an antihistamine, is also used for insomnia and is found in many over-the-counter "nighttime" versions of medications like Advil and Tylenol. It can be used to treat vertigo and motion sickness, as well.

"We urge parents to be aware of these dangerous challenges on social media platforms, and to talk to your children about the risks of participating or encouraging others to participate," said registered nurse Maureen Roland, the managing director of the Banner Poison and Drug Information Center.

TikTok was also the social media platform of choice for the 'skull breaker challenge' earlier this year before the coronavirus pandemic was in full swing.