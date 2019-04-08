TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man was rushed to the hospital after he was shot on Monday night.
It happened near Rural Road and Apache Boulevard.
Police said the man and the suspect got into an argument which led to a fight in the hallway outside the apartment. The victim reportedly swung at the suspect who then pulled out a gun and shot the man two to three times, according to police.
The victim was taken to the hospital and is in critical but stable condition, police said.
Police said the shooter left the apartment and is still on the run.
Officers said they don't have an accurate suspect description because impairment may be a factor for the victim and the witnesses involved.
An investigation is underway.
