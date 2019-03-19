PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- A portion of downtown Phoenix has reopened after the Phoenix Police Department investigated a suspicious package in the area.
According to Phoenix fire, an envelope containing a white substance was found at a building Tuesday morning at the intersection of Third Avenue and Washington Street.
Phoenix fire said that a man opened the envelope. The man was checked by crews at the scene and he was found to be in stable condition. Fire officials added that the victim was the only person who was exposed to the substance.
The area where the substance was found had to be evacuated as a result.
Hazmat crews collected a sample and will send it to a laboratory for further evaluation.
At this time, traffic on Washington Street is being diverted northbound onto Third Avenue.
The City of Phoenix tweeted that the incident was cleared and resolved just after 1 p.m.
Video from the news chopper showed Phoenix police directing traffic around the incident.
The incident is now clear and resolved. Thank you for your patience.— City of Phoenix, AZ (@CityofPhoenixAZ) March 19, 2019
