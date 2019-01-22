PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- An Arizona lawmaker has a unique idea to raise funds for President Donald Trump’s border wall.
Arizona Rep. Gail Griffin proposed Arizona House Bill 2444. It would require electronics manufacturers to install porn-blocking software on Arizona residents’ phones, computers and/or tablets.
The only way to access porn would be paying a one-time fee of at least $20. Anyone who deactivates the blocker, or commits any other sort of violation, would face a misdemeanor charge.
The taxed money would go into a new account called the “John McCain Human Trafficking and Child Exploitation Fund.”
Among the goals for the fund include building a border wall between Mexico and Arizona or fund border security.
Funding would also help human trafficking and domestic violence victims with housing, job placement and health services.
The bill is not currently on any committee calendar for discussion.
