TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Hurts Donut Company in Tempe is known for its outrageous array of donuts.
"They just have insane toppings," said Tyler Wright. "People like it because it's not your average donut. It's crazy."
But it's not just the donuts that have got customers talking these days.
It's their new delivery driver.
From now until Halloween, a creepy clown will deliver donuts across the Valley and scare the sprinkles out of your friends, or enemies.
Blake Tendick is co-owner of the Hurts Donut Company.
"Just coming into an office, or knocking on someone's door and getting a reaction of them screaming and yelling," said Tendick. "Hiding behind the couch, or going around the corner, or slamming a door in our face, that's fun."
The scary clown donut delivery service was created as a way spice things up around the office, and business has been booming.
It costs $40 for the first dozen donuts.
Tendick said their donut shop has had so many orders they don't have enough clowns to fill them all.
"If they have no idea what's going on, it will definitely catch them by surprise," said business owner Sean Jaeger. "It's a great idea. Definitely gets everyone in the holiday spirit of Halloween."
The scary clown donut delivery has been so successful they're already planning a Santa delivery for Christmas, Cupid on Valentine's Day, and the Easter Bunny for Easter.
For more information go to https://www.wannahurts.com.
