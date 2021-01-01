MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - In the final hours of 2020, a fire sparked up at a popular bar and restaurant in Mesa. The Hub Grill and Bar on Baseline and Sossaman Roads is now closed indefinitely due to the damage.
"It was emotional, lets put it that way. We put a lot of hard work and sweat into this place," said co-owner Kenny Klaus.
Klaus said he is devastated, but thankful no one was hurt. The fire sparked up around 10:30 p.m., shortly after the restaurant closed. Klaus said three employees were inside but got out safely.
According to Mesa fire, when crews arrived on scene they found flames burning through a portion of the roof and and smoke inside. Officials said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
"When something like this happens to you, you always see it on the news and hear about it, and all of a sudden it is you," said Klaus.
Klaus said it could take a year to rebuild. For now, he is thankful for the outpouring of support from the community. He hopes people support The Hub Grill and Bar on Stapley Drive and their other restaurant, Union Grill and Tap.