PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Are you a registered voter in Arizona over the age of 18 years old? If you are, you are eligible to be a poll worker for elections held in Arizona.

According to Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, there are still opportunities to be a poll worker for Tuesday's Arizona Primary Election.

“Poll workers are crucial to successful elections and help safeguard the integrity of the process," said Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs. “Many of our state's poll workers are in their 60s and 70s and have volunteered to perform these duties year after year. Now, we are encouraging the next generation of Arizonans to step up for our democracy by serving as poll workers.”

Hobbs is hoping that poll workers will stay on through the November election as well.

“Recruiting and retaining poll workers has always been a big part of election planning,” Hobbs said. “The pandemic presents additional challenges to this effort, so we will continue to call on Arizonans to help out on Election Day.”

Registered Arizona voters who are interested in being a poll worker for the 2020 Primary and General elections must be at least 18 years of age, complete the necessary training, and be a resident of the county where they wish to apply.

Poll workers are responsible for per a press release from Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs' office:

Setting up assigned voting location

Checking in voters using voter registration rolls, including checking voter ID

Issuing ballots to voters, including making sure voters get the correct ballot style

Helping voters with disabilities, including providing instructions on how to use accessible voting machines

Assisting with curbside voting, which allows voters to vote from their car

Answering questions and guiding voters through the voting process

Ensuring voters who are in line by the close of the polls, are permitted to vote

Closing the polling place after the last voter has voted, including securely transporting voted ballots and other equipment to designated sites

Part of this year's election process will also involve maintaining a clean and safe voting area in light of COVID-19. Voting centers will have to abide by CDC guidelines. In-person voting will follow health and safety protocols will be place including masks, face shields and gloves for poll workers along with cleaning surfaces constantly, sanitizing pens after use and so force. Gloves and masks will be available for voters if they leave theirs at home and of course social distancing measures will be in place.

To sign up to be a poll worker for the elections, visit azsos.gov/pollworker. For more information on the Aug. 4, 2020 Arizona Primary Election, visit Arizona.Vote.