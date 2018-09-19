PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Nearly a month into the general election and the highly watched Senate race is a dead heat.
Reps. Martha McSally (R) and Kyrsten Sinema (D) at locked in a statistical tie, according to the Reuters/Ipsos/UVA Center for Politics Poll released Wednesday.
It has Sinema leading McSally by three points (47 percent to 44 percent), which is within the margin of error.
The top two issues motivating likely voters this year are immigration and healthcare and a majority of the Arizonans questioned (54 percent) believe the country is headed in the wrong direction.
Those same voters also have a negative opinion of President Donald Trump, who won Arizona in 2016 by four points.
Fifty-four percent of voters said they disapproved of Trump's job performance while 45 percent said they approved.
