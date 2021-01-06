WASHINGTON (CNN) -- The United States Senate rejected an effort from the Republican Party to block Arizona's electoral votes for President-elect Joe Biden.
In a 93-6 vote, the challenge was voted down. The six votes were Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, Sen. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama, Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith of Mississippi, Sen. Roger Marshall of Kansas, John Kennedy of Louisiana and Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri. As of 8:30 p.m., Arizona time, the House was still voting on the challenge.
House and Senate Republicans formally objected to Arizona's votes soon after the joint session of Congress got underway on Wednesday, prompting the two chambers to split up to separately debate and vote on the objection.
GOP objections to at least two other state results are expected later.
The joint session got underway at 1 p.m. ET Wednesday and could possibly last into Thursday before Congress finally affirms Biden's win over Trump, 306 electoral votes to 232.
Some Senate Republicans joined their House counterparts to object to results in Arizona, Georgia and Pennsylvania, and the House objectors are also seeking to force debate over votes in Michigan, Nevada and Wisconsin. Debate will last up to two hours per objection, followed by votes in each chamber.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who has sided against those challenging the results, is expected to speak first in the Senate when the chambers recess to debate the initial objection, setting the tone for the rest of the day.
While there is no evidence of widespread voter fraud, Trump and his campaign have been pushing baseless and false conspiracy theories that the election was rigged against him. The President and his allies lost dozens of lawsuits across the country both claiming fraud and challenging the constitutionality of state election laws altered due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Joint session in the shadow of Georgia's runoff
Wednesday's debate is playing out as Democrats are on the cusp of sweeping the Georgia Senate races and taking control of a 50-50 Senate after Biden is sworn in and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris becomes the Senate's tie-breaking vote.
Wednesday's looming votes have created a major divide inside the Republican Party. The Senate Republican fight spilled into the open last week following Hawley's announcement, with Trump attacking McConnell and other Republicans who haven't joined.
In the House, No. 3 Republican Liz Cheney of Wyoming -- daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney -- has forcefully pushed back on the objections, while Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has quietly backed them.
For every state where there's a House member and senator objecting, the two chambers will separate and debate for two hours, before voting on the objection. Aides have predicted each state objection will take as much as four hours.
The states' votes will be read alphabetically. That means Arizona is likely to be the first objection that Republicans raise. If either chamber votes down the objection after the debate, the states' votes are counted and then counting continues.
The last time a lawmaker forced votes on the Electoral College results was in 2005, when Sen. Barbara Boxer, a California Democrat, objected to President George W. Bush's win in Ohio, which she said was never an effort to overturn the election result. In 2017, a group of House Democrats raised several objections to states Trump won, but they were gaveled down because they didn't have a senator join -- by then-vice president Biden.
CNN's Manu Raju, Lauren Fox, Phil Mattingly and Ted Barrett contributed to this report.