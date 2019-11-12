PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - College and high school students held rallied and protests across the country in support of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals on Tuesday.
Teenagers at Brophy College Prep held an event to shed light on the students who are in the U.S. illegally living in the shadows.
Organizers and students said the event was about putting politics aside and bringing the community together and being a system of support.
“I worked so hard only to have nine people on the Supreme Court to say yes or no to my, my living here. It’s really scary,” said student Darian Benitez.
When Benitez was in middle school, he was awarded an academic scholarship to Brophy. His family saw it as a sign that the sacrifice they made leaving Mexico was turning into a better future for their children.
“We just want our stories to be taken into consideration,” said Benitez.
Benitez is now a junior with hopes of becoming a master of physics or an engineer. He worries that if DACA, the policy that protects him from deportation, were to go away, so would everything he’s work so hard for.
“It’s just unbelievable to think that so much could be lost for something that’s not your fault,” said Benitez.
Francisco Pastor is part of the Advocacy Club at Brophy. The group teamed up with the immigrant rights group Aliento to remove that stigma surrounding so-called "DREAMers."
“These are human beings you’re talking to, not just some political object,” said Pastor.
The Supreme Court is expected to rule on its decision come spring of 2020.
