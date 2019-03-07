PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Senate approved legislation Thursday that expands the number of days fireworks dealers can legally sell their products.
But the man pushing the legislation says he could profit if this bill becomes law, leading some to question his motives.
"I don't stand to benefit a lot from this thing," said Sen. David Gowan said Thursday shortly before his bill passed the upper chamber.
SB 1348 adds 20 more days a year that fireworks can be used and sold in the state's most populated counties.
That could benefit Gowan personally since he sells fireworks when he's not making laws at the state Capitol.
Gowan, a Republican from Sierra Vista, says he doesn't see this as a conflict of interest.
Legally, he's right.
Lawmakers rarely abstain from voting on legislation that benefit them because the conflict of interest rules and laws are so broad they don't have to.
But some of his colleagues question the ethics of Gowan's actions.
"I think that betrays the public's trust that's not what we're down here for," said Sen. Rebecca Rios, a Democrat from Phoenix.
Rios suggested that Senate leaders should do a better job policing elected officials since the laws are so loose.
"It's always troubling when you find out there could be a direct financial benefit to a member behind the legislation," Rios said.
Gowan doesn't appear to be backing down and suggested he might not stop until fireworks can be sold and used all year long.
"It's a good bill. I'd do it year-round if we could do it," he said.
