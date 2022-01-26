PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - State Rep. John Kavanagh is not backing down from recent claims that Afghan refugees were not fully screened before being relocated to the Valley.
"I think that not everyone has been vetted properly, and that's a concern," Kavanagh said Wednesday at the Capitol.
The statement contradicts federal and state authorities, including Gov. Ducey, that the refugees were thoroughly screened before they were allowed into the country.
Kavanagh pointed to articles found on the internet to back up his claims, including one from the Center for Immigration for Studies, a right-leaning group that's been described as anti-immigration.
Kavanagh ignited the controversy this week after posting a video in front of a Scottsdale hotel where about 300 refugees are being housed.
In that video, Kavanagh also claimed that the public doesn't know who the refugees are.
It's been widely reported that thousands of Afghans, who helped the American military fight the Taliban, were evacuated because their lives were in danger.