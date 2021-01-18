PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- State Rep. Mark Finchem is facing harsh criticism one day after he compared a cancelled political fundraiser to the Holocaust.

This comes after Loews Hotels called off a planned fundraising event at one of its locations for Sen. Josh Hawley, because he objected to the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Like the Missouri Republican, state Rep. Mark Finchem supports the Stop the Steal movement even though there is no credible evidence that the election was rigged against President Donald Trump.

Following the announcement that the hotel chain nixed the fundraiser, Finchem, a Republican from Oro Valley, posted this on Twitter: "Lowe’s [sic] has permanently lost my business. This is what Hitler and Stalin did, what’s next camps? Ovens? Patriots, you might want to #cancelLoews reservations."

The comment didn't sit well with one of his constituents who said Finchem made a mockery of the Holocaust. "It’s ignorant; it’s stupid. It’s too bad somebody of that mentality is representing us," said Sydney Finkel, who also lives in Oro Valley.

For six years as a child, Finkel lived in Nazi-occupied Poland where he survived the notorious Buchenwald concentration camp, a death march and watched most of his family killed. "We were a family of five and when it was over, my sister, two sisters had died and my father and my brother were murdered," he recalled.

So far, Finchem has not apologized nor has he responded for requests for comment.

Finchem faces the possibility of an ethics investigation in the state House for attending the rally turned riot in the nation's capitol earlier this month.

There is no evidence Finchem took part in breaking into the capitol building and claims he was never closer than 500 feet from the rioters who busted down doors, broke glass and battled with police.