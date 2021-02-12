PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- New voter registration numbers show the Republican Party in Maricopa County lost a significant number of voters since Donald Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol.
Since Jan. 4, two days before the rioters busted into Congress, the GOP saw a net loss of nearly 9,000 registered voters while Democrats added more than 500, according to data released Friday by the Maricopa County Recorder's office.
Republicans still hold a significant registration advantage over Democrats in the historically red county, the largest one in the state.
Currently, there are over 909,658 registered Republicans and more than 814,101 Democrats, and about 851,000 independent voters, who are not registered with any party.