PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- In 2012, Martha McSally, then a candidate for the House, said any effort to close the so-called gun show loophole was, "absolutely unconstitutional."
Now, in the wake of back-to-back mass shootings in Ohio and Texas, the Arizona senator appears to be softening her position.
"If we're looking to address the issue of private sales or family transfers, I want to look at what those issues are," she said Thursday.
McSally, who is a Republican, said she wants see if closing the loophole that allows gun buyers to avoid background checks are effective and protect the public's constitutional rights.
Her comments mark a sharp departure from her unsuccessful congressional campaign seven years ago when she defended private gun transactions.
"Just like I can sell my car, I can sell my can sell my gun and so that's the law. It's not a loophole, it's freedom and absolutely it needs to stay that way because any restrictions like that at gun shows or other places is just absolutely unconstitutional," McSally said during a 2012 debate.
Despite the shifting rhetoric, McSally, who has received an "A" rating from the NRA last year, said her views on guns haven't changed.
"I've been very consistent and my leadership in the House has been consistent as well," she said.
