LUKE AFB, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - United States Senator Mark Kelly visited Luke Air Force Base Tuesday, where he was briefed by base leadership on Luke’s mission, including the F-35 program. He also toured the flight line, and visited the Academic Training Center and simulator.

During his visit, Kelly fielded questions about a number of issues, including minimum wage and pandemic relief.

Kelly says he supports boosting the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour and left open the possibility voting for the pay hike as part of President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package.

It is the first time Kelly definitively said he approves of lifting the wages for the lowest paid workers to that level. During the 2020 campaign, Kelly often said the minimum wage should be increased, but would not say if it needed to be raised to $15 an hour.

At the same time, Kelly's comments about the increase being part of the COVID-19 relief bill differ from Arizona's other Senator Kyrsten Sinema.

Sinema opposes the proposal being included in coronavirus stimulus plan, which is still being debated in the House. "It depends on what is in the piece of legislation and how it comes to the United States Senate, there's a lot of stuff that's getting added, there's stuff that's going to get taken out," Kelly said about the minimum wage being part of the COVID-19 bill.

Raising the federal hourly minimum wage to $15 would reduce poverty -- but would also cut employment by 1.4 million workers and increase the federal deficit by $54 billion over a decade, according to a Congressional Budget Office report released earlier this month.

The proposed hike, which would take full effect by 2025, would increase worker pay by $333 billion, giving a boost to some 17 million workers whose wages would otherwise be below $15, as well as many of the 10 million workers whose wages would otherwise be slightly above that level.