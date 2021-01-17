PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Law enforcement officers were on high alert and out in full force Sunday at the Arizona State Capitol in anticipation of a planned protest. But that demonstration never really materialized, with only a handful of people showing up.

Social media posts have been promoting big protests all over the country, including here in our state. The "Refuse to be Silenced" flier promoting the Sunday noon event in Phoenix stated "Come armed at your personal discretion."

When our camera crews arrived around 11:30 a.m., we found more police and media than actual protesters. At 1 p.m., we counted just six demonstrators.

But officers had been ready, just in case any big crowds appeared. Capitol buildings were fenced off, and we saw hundreds of state troopers parked on the street. Staging areas were also set up in the event that any trouble erupted.

One of the demonstrators told us he's noticed this movement losing steam over the last week. "I think apathy runs far and deep in the country. Certainly in Arizona, and as evidenced again today here in Phoenix," said Aaron Kotzbauer "A few weeks ago, we had probably 6,000 people over in Wesley Bolin Plaza, over in the fishbowl. The last few times I've been here there haven't been more than 100,150 people."

It's been a week and a half since violent protests broke out in Washington, when rioters seized the U.S. Capitol.

Official: No 'direct evidence' of plot to kill at Capitol The accusation came in a motion prosecutors filed late Thursday in Phoenix in the case against Jacob Chansley, the Arizona man who took part in the insurrection while sporting face paint, no shirt and a furry hat with horns.

Arizona's Family has learned that law enforcement officers will likely maintain a presences at the State Capitol at least through Wednesday, Inauguration Day.