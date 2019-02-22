PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It appears the push to repeal a special perk used by lawmakers to avoid arrest is dead.
[SPECIAL SECTION: Arizona Politics]
The deadline to hear a bill to let voters decide the fate of legislative immunity came and went this weekend.
Not only was HCR 2008 never debated, House Speaker Rusty Bowers never assigned it to a committee for a hearing.
Perhaps this should come as no surprise.
Lawmakers signaled any efforts to kill their legislative perk was doomed from the start.
When Gov. Doug Ducey included a repeal of legislative immunity in his State of the State address last month, it was met with a tepid response from lawmakers in attendance.
Republican political consultant Stan Barnes said lawmakers thought the governor's proposal was "a cheap shot, a cheap political point to score."
For that reason Barnes says the question of legislative immunity has turned into a power struggle between the Republican governor and the GOP-led legislature.
"I think they're proving their worth by saying we're the other branch, you keep to yourself, we're going to decide our own issues," he said Friday.
The issue heated up last year after a lawmaker was caught on camera trying to weasel out of a ticket.
State founders included immunity in the constitution to protect lawmakers from arrest on trumped up charges during the legislative session.
