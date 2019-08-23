PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- On Tuesday Phoenix voters will decide the future of light rail with Proposition 105 and the campaigns for both sides of the issue expressed concern over confusion.
The vote is counter intuitive because a "yes' vote halts light rail in its tracks while a "no' vote keeps the planned extension of on track.
[WATCH: The future of light rail comes to a vote]
"No, is not in our vocabulary we're trying to emphasize yes, yes to invest in Phoenix, yes to stop the train," said Susan Gudino, the treasurer for Building a Better Arizona.
So far, about voters have returned about 170,000 early ballots.
If voters approve the measure, a planned extension down Central Avenue through South Phoenix is halted with city tax dollars getting redirected to other transportation project.
Should voters reject the proposition, light rail construction moves forward.
"The voters of Phoenix are really smart and yes they can figure this out and they will figure it out," said former Phoenix mayor and current congressman, Greg Stanton.