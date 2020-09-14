PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- President Trump paid a visit to the Valley Monday, hosting a 'Latinos for Trump' roundtable at the Arizona Grand Resort in Phoenix. This is the president's fifth visit to our state this year.

The president's plane landed at Sky Harbor Airport just before 2:30 p.m. When his motorcade arrived at the resort around 3:30 p.m., it was met by groups of Trump supporters and critics who were gathered outside.

Protesters gather outside Trump campaign event in Phoenix A few dozen Trump supporter and a smaller number of critics were gathered on opposite sides of the entrance to the Arizona Grand Resort at the foot of South Mountain Park in the Phoenix neighborhood of Ahwatukee.

The two groups assembled on opposite sides of the entrance to the Arizona Grand Resort at the foot of South Mountain Park. Some demonstrators worse masks, but many did not.

Trump objective was to make a case to Latinos, a crucial group of voters in Arizona. "Latinos for Trump" is a group mobilizing to re-elect President Trump by "sharing the historic gains made in Latino communities as a result of the Trump administration," according to the organization's website.

There were signs around the Arizona Grand Resort saying that masks were required, but many in the crowd were not wearing them.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey took part in today's roundtable. So did Los Angeles Angels Owner Arte Moreno, along with several small business owners. One by one, they praised the Trump administration and how much they believe President's policies have helped the Hispanic community. "Thanks to you and your policies we were able to save our small business, said business owner Gloria Padilla.

It didn't take long, however, for the President to jump in and talk about Joe Biden - raising concerns about what a Biden administration would mean to Arizona. "Joe Biden... he doesn't sound too good to me," said Trump.

Trump carried our state by 3.5 points in 2016. However, Democrats have made inroads in the longtime Republican stronghold, and Arizona is now a top battleground in the fight for the presidency.

A Morning Consult poll released last week had Biden up 3 points over Trump in the Grand Canyon State, a smaller lead than a poll conducted by the same firm a week ago. That poll showed Biden leading by 10 points.

Democrat Joe Biden has said he plans to campaign in Arizona has not announced a date. His running mate, California Sen. Kamala Harris, was "virtually" in Arizona over the weekend for a virtual roundtable with Latino business owners. In the roundtable, Harris talked about the impact that the COVID-19 pandemic has had on Latino livelihoods.

One of the notable people missing from Monday's event was Arizona Sen. Martha McSally,who has been by the President's side for just about all of his Arizona visits the past 4 years. McSally reportedly had Senate business to attend to and couldn't make it.

Meantime, Vice President Mike Pence is coming to visit the Valley Friday. He'll participate in a roundtable for "Hispanic Heritage Month." He'll also meet with a group called "Veterans for Trump" at the Wigwam Resort in Litchfield Park. Details surrounding the events have not been released. It is unknown if any of the appearances will be open to the public.