PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Officials with the Arizona Republican Party confirmed with Arizona's Family the president will be visiting Yuma on Tuesday. The Arizona GOP didn't elaborate on the details so it's unclear if it's a campaign event for his re-election bid or official White House Business.

The last time Trump was in the Grand Canyon State was on June 23. He first visited Yuma before speaking at a "Students for Trump" campaign rally at a north Phoenix church.