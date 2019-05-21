(3TV/CBS5) -- President Donald Trump has nominated Barbara Barrett of Arizona as his next Air Force Secretary.
In a tweet Tuesday, Pres. Trump said that he chose Barrett, former chairman of The Aerospace Corporation, to replace Heather Wilson when she steps down at the end of this month after two years on the job.
Barrett, 68, served as ambassador to Finland in 2008 during President George W. Bush's administration. She also has served as deputy administrator of the Federal Aviation Administration and was vice chairman of the U.S. Civil Aeronautics Board.
This is the second time she's been selected for the Air Force job. In 2003, Bush announced he intended to nominate Barrett to replace John Roche, who was to become Army secretary. But when Roche's nomination was blocked in the Senate, he went back to his Air Force post, so Barrett was never confirmed for the position.
If confirmed by the Senate, Barrett would step into the center of the debate over the launch of a new U.S. Space Force, a Trump proposal that has hit widespread resistance on Capitol Hill.
A trained civilian pilot who also was certified for space travel, Barrett was mentioned last year as a possible replacement for Sen. Jon Kyl, an Arizona Republican, who resigned his Senate seat.
The appointment, however, went to Martha McSally, a U.S. House member who had run unsuccessfully for the U.S. Senate in 2018.
McSally, a former fighter pilot, tweeted her congratulations to Barrett, thanking Trump "for taking my recommendation on this important role and selecting an incredibly talented leader as next AF Secretary!"
Barrett holds the distinction of being the first Republican woman to run for governor in Arizona. In 1994, she challenged the incumbent Republican, Fife Symington, in the primary and spent more than $1 million of her own money, but was soundly defeated.
Barrett, an attorney, serves on a number of boards, including RAND Corporation, the Smithsonian Institution and the California Institute of Technology, and she's held a number of senior executive positions for Fortune 500 companies.
Barrett earned her bachelor's, master's, and law degrees at Arizona State University.
The president tweeted: "She will be an outstanding Secretary!"
I am pleased to announce my nomination of Barbara Barrett of Arizona, and former Chairman of the Aerospace Corporation, to be the next Secretary of the Air Force. She will be an outstanding Secretary! #FlyFightWin— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 21, 2019
Congratulations to fellow Arizonan Barbara Barrett! She is an excellent choice for Secretary of the @usairforce. https://t.co/XejcGVKyXp— Congresswoman Debbie Lesko (@RepDLesko) May 21, 2019
Congratulations to my friend and fellow Arizonan Ambassador Barbara Barrett. Thanks @realDonaldTrump for taking my recommendation on this important role and selecting an incredibly talented leader as next AF Secretary! https://t.co/gTPm4erJps— Martha McSally (@SenMcSallyAZ) May 21, 2019
