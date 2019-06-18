PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A tweet by President Donald Trump the night before he officially announced his reelection campaign states U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement will remove millions of illegal aliens next week.
Next week ICE will begin the process of removing the millions of illegal aliens who have illicitly found their way into the United States. They will be removed as fast as they come in. Mexico, using their strong immigration laws, is doing a very good job of stopping people.......— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2019
[WATCH: Migrant community reacts to Trump's deportation threat]
"Next week ICE will begin the process of removing the millions of illegal aliens who have illicitly found their way into the U.S. They will be removed as fast as they come in. Mexico, using their strong immigration laws, is doing a very good job of stopping… long before they get to our Southern Border. Guatemala is getting ready to sign a Safe-Third Agreement. The only ones who won't do anything are the Democrats in Congress. They must vote to get rid of the loopholes, and fix asylum. If so, Border Crisis will end quickly!"
[READ MORE: President Trump threatens to deport millions of people beginning next week]
So will there be mass deportations?
An ICE spokesperson released this e-mailed statement, which makes it sounds like ICE agents will continue doing their jobs without any urgent changes in the way they do it.
"The border crisis doesn't start and stop at the border, which is why ICE will continue to conduct interior enforcement without exemption for those who are in violation of federal immigration law. This includes routine targeted enforcement operations, criminals, individuals subject to removal orders, and worksite enforcement. This is about addressing the border crisis by upholding the rule of law and maintaining the integrity of the immigration system, as created by Congress." - U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement
U.S. Congressman Andy Biggs provided some insight to the president's tweet.
Congressman Biggs said he met with the acting director of ICE and believes the president will "refocus" ICE on enforcing the removal process.
As far as the "millions of illegal aliens," the president referenced, Congressman Biggs estimates the president is first referring to the 1 million people in the U.S. who have had their "due process" and given their final removal orders.
A Valley married couple represented by an immigration law firm in central Phoenix has mixed feelings about President Trump's message.
The husband is an 80-year-old American. His wife is a 62-year-old Mexican national. She said she came to the U.S. illegally alone about 20 years ago to escape an abusive relationship, work under the table, and send money to her family back home.
She and her husband didn't want to be identified out of fear it'll hurt her current visa application.
She wants to be able to legally cross back and forth across the U.S.-Mexico border to see her four children from a previous marriage and meet her grandchildren. She said she hasn't seen her children in at least 20 years.
"I'm a little nervous," said the wife, who is Catholic and has been praying every day that she can stay in the U.S. legally.
"It's positioning for the election coming up," said the husband who doesn't sound worried ICE could be knocking at their door to deport his wife.
Angel Campos, a pastor at a Phoenix church that houses asylum seekers, isn't taking the president's tweet seriously either.
"I'm not afraid," said Campos. "I'm not giving too much attention to what the President is saying."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.