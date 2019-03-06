PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A House panel approved a bill Wednesday to buy back the state Capitol along party lines.
The partisan split indicates a looming legislative fight over the question: is it better to rent or own?
HB 1215 proposes to purchase the state House, Senate, Executive Tower and several other state buildings for $190 million.
According to a budget analysis by the Joint Legislative Budget Committee, this will save taxpayers $50 million over the next decade.
Ten years ago, lawmakers sold off the buildings to pay the State's bills during the recession.
Since then, the State has leased the buildings for $24 million a year.
But now that the economy has recovered and the State has a cash surplus, Gov. Doug Ducey has made purchasing the buildings a priority.
Democrats say there are other needs the state should address, such as schools and healthcare.
