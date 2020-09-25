PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Opponents of a ballot measure to legalize marijuana attacked its supporters, claiming they are trying to bankroll a small group of business owners.

Recreational weed added to Arizona General Election ballot Thanks to signatures submitted by Smart and Safe Arizona, a citizens initiative to legalize cannabis for adult use in the state, recreational marijuana will be on the ballot.

Those operating medical marijuana businesses would get the first crack at getting a license and breaking into a new and lucrative industry. "This is very much about taking the people who are involved with big marijuana, who have funded this initiative to the tune of millions of dollars, and lining their pockets," said Lisa Jame,s who opposes the ballot measure.

Supporters say they wrote the measure this way to make sure new system works so it will eliminate the black market.

"We wanted to avoid a 'Wild, Wild West' scenario," said Chad Campbell, a former state lawmaker who now working to pass Prop. 207. Campbell said the 16% tax on the measure will benefit our state, with the money being used to fund state highways, community colleges and police and fire department.

He also said it will create safer communities by freeing up law enforcement to focus on, "violent crime and hard drugs."

If Prop. 207 passes, it would allow someone at least 21 years old to buy and possess up to one ounce of marijuana.