PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Incorporated in the new stimulus package is an updated child tax credit, which economists say has the potential to raise millions of children out of poverty.
Instead of the standard $2,000 families receive per child right now, the new plan will give families $3,600 for children under the age of six and $3,000 for children 6-17 years old. Another change, the money will be handed out in monthly payments. So, a family with two kids under the age of six will receive an extra $600 per month.
"That is a good thing for our society," says Jerry Lewis, who works with the Children First Foundation. Lewis says children living in poverty often fall behind on their education. Adding, "When you don't educate a child, the poverty cycle continues."
Lewis believes the extra money that economists say can raise 40%-50% of children out of poverty, provide families with stability, and improve children and society's lives. Economist Hitendra Chaturvedi agrees.
"Even living in poverty only for a short duration can cause very long-term damage in children in terms of their earnings and in terms of whether they will get into crime."
The new child tax credit will cost approximately 100 billion dollars, and critics say the plan busts budgets and weakens people's incentives to go to work.
"Other countries have done it and have not created a culture where people who are getting these credits are sitting home and happy and not wanting to go to work; on the contrary, you see some very healthy societies out there," says Chaturvedi.
Many are calling the new child tax credit a baby step towards basic income. Similar to the stimulus checks, the increased credit only applies to single filers making $75,000 or less and couples making $150,000 or less.
The child tax credit was only approved for a year, but democrats in Washington want to make it a permanent switch.