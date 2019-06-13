PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego urged voters Thursday to reject a ballot proposition that halts light rail expansion.
Gallego, who was elected three months ago, made the call during her first State of the City address.
She said Proposition 105 threatens to derail the city's progress.
Since light rail was installed, Gallego said it has brought billions of dollars of investment to the city and thousands of jobs.
Voters will get a chance to decide the fate of Prop. 105 and the future of light rail in August.
Gallego also used her address to lay out her future plans to deal with issues ranging from public safety to climate change.
On public safety, Gallego is proposing to partner clinicians with police and firefighters who are responding to thousands of calls involving people suffering a mental health crisis.
