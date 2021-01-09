PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Maricopa County Republican Party talked about the possibility of censuring Cindy McCain during their annual meeting Saturday.
Of the 11 resolutions heard at the meeting, one included a censure of former senator Jeff Flake. When that resolution was discussed, many chimed in saying that Cindy McCain, the wife of late senator John McCain, should be censured as well. While some agreed to the censure of McCain, the Party's bylaws state that a resolution cannot be amended on the floor and the censure was only passed for Flake.
Both McCain and Flake drew criticism from their party after publicly supporting Joe Biden for President.
The Arizona Republican Party tweeted about the possible censure of McCain, saying that they will vote on a similar censure for McCain when they hold their meeting on January 23.
Editor's Note: A previous version of this story included incorrect information about the actions of the Maricopa County Republican Party pertaining to Cindy McCain.