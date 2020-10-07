PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Maricopa County broke a record Wednesday for the highest number of in-person voters on the first day of early voting, according to County Recorder Adrian Fontes.

The county saw 2,922 voters cast a ballot in-person at the seven early voting sites currently up and running. In 2018, 393 voters cast a ballot on the first day of early voting, and in 2016, 847 voters showed up on the first day of early voting, according to the county recorder.

"In Maricopa County we have an election season," said Erika Flores with the Maricopa County Elections Department. More polling places will begin to open up as the county gets closer to Election Day.

Though this isn’t the only way voters in Maricopa County can cast an early ballot. On Wednesday, the county sent out around 2 million ballots by mail. Early voters can return their completed ballot in their signed and sealed green affidavit envelope by mail as well. Maricopa County is recommending that voters mail in these ballots no later than October 27.

Later in the month, Maricopa County will also have drive-through ballot drop-off locations. Those will be open Saturday, October 24 and from October 31 through November 3. Voters can also drop off completed ballots at polling places or in secure ballot drop boxes.

The deadline to register to vote has also been extended. After a recent court order, you can register until October 23 at 5 p.m.