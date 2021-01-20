PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- For many women across our country, Vice President Kamala Harris's inauguration represents diversity and shatter in the glass ceiling. Even the youngest fans recognize the inauguration as a historic day.

"She looks like me," said five-year-old Xaria Dixon.

"She identifies with Kamala, I think because of representation and how important that it is that women who look like her have a seat at the table," said Xaria's mom, Mecoh Bain.

Arizona State University Professor Karen Leong is an expert in women and South Asian studies, two things our new VP happens to be.

"It shows even as our society has become more diverse, so has our leadership, and it's possible," said Leong. "When I saw her come out onto the Capitol grounds where they are doing the inauguration, I teared up a little bit because I didn't expect it. I didn't expect it to happen in my lifetime, to be honest."

8-year-old Joanna Wagner-Kinnear also watched the inauguration while coloring pictures of Harris.

"No woman has ever done it before, and I never thought it would happen," said Joanna of the new VP.

Five-year-old Addie Murphy became a Harris super fan after watching debates and going to the women's march with her dads.

"I dressed up as Kamala at school," said Addie.

These girls have this in common -- their love for Harris and knowing the dream that someday, they might possibly fill a role that big can be a reality.

"She may be the first, but she's not the last," said Addie.

"Maybe I could be a vice president one day," said Joanna.