(3TV/CBS 5) - Embattled state Rep. David Stringer could face a recall election – if he's not kicked out of office first.
[RELATED: Embattled Arizona lawmaker David Stringer suspended from committee]
"Arizona Deserves Better" this week took its first step toward removing the Prescott Republican.
The organization filed paperwork with the Secretary of State's office allowing it to start raising and spending money.
[RELATED: Rep. David Stringer targeted with 2nd ethics complaint]
To force a recall election, the group will need to collect 25,000 signatures from registered voters.
Christopher Hanlon, the leader of the organization, says Stringer has created a toxic environment at the Capitol that is hurting the rest of the state.
But he is going to wait and see what happens with the ongoing ethics investigation into Stringer before moving forward.
[RELATED: Rep. Stringer faces more calls to resign after blockbuster report]
The House Ethics Committee is investigating a pair of complaints made against Stringer, which could lead to his removal from office.
Those complaints stem from racially-charged statements he made about immigrants and minorities, and a 1983 arrest on multiple sex crimes that included child pornography.
According to the Phoenix New Times, who broke the original story about Stringer's prior arrest, the lawmaker maintains "he was falsely arrested and that he pleaded to a 'probation before judgement' on two unspecified misdemeanors, allowing him to avoid a conviction."
Stringer declined to comment.
(4) comments
Yes, let's make sure that people who say things we don't agree with get ostracized and kicked out of office.......
"...if he's not kick out"? Kicked?
Gee a high percentage of our federal representatives have arrest records. One president even lied under oath. What is the difference?
REMOVE THIS PS IMEDIATLEY
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.