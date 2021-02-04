PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It appears that some Republican lawmakers are starting to turn on their party leader. Eighteen legislators signed a letter demanding that Kelli Ward, the chairwoman of the state GOP, audit the results of last month's state party elections.

Rank and file Republicans first raised questions about the Jan. 23 election, where Ward won by 42 votes. Some of them have asked for an audit, but so far, Ward has rejected those calls even though she has pushed for an audit of the presidential election in Arizona while pushing baseless claims of widespread voter fraud.

"She should follow her own language as far as calling for a clean and fair and honest election in the AZ GOP chairwoman's election," said Sen. T.J. Shope, one of the Republicans who signed the letter demanding an audit.

Ward did not respond to our request for comment on this story.