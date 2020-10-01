PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- After a number of Arizona campaign visits from the Republican camp for the White House, the Democrats are headed to stump in our state as well.
On Thursday, Oct. 8, presidential candidate Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris will travel to Arizona. No further details were given about their trip. Biden has not made any official campaign visits to Arizona since his campaign with Harris began.
This news comes shortly after President Trump announced he will visit Arizona for two events the week of Oct. 5. The president is planning to hold a “Make America Great Again” event in Tucson on Oct. 5 at 3:30 p.m. and Flagstaff on Oct. 6 at 3:00 p.m.
President Trump was in Phoenix on Sept. 14 for a round table discussion in Phoenix. His rally of Latino voters was followed by a visit from daughter Ivanka Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence, and sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump.