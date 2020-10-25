PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Hundreds of people gathered in Peoria Sunday to show their support for President Trump in a MAGA parade.
PHOTOS: President Trump supporters hold MAGA parade Sunday
Hundreds of President Trump supporters held a MAGA event Sunday, Oct. 25, with a parade starting in Peoria and winding along the streets and freeways of the Valley.
Full story: https://bit.ly/3miWgbx
The event began near Lake Pleasant Road and the 74 Sunday morning. Food trucks were set up at the staging area, along with music acts, speakers, and vendors selling Trump T-shirts and other MAGA memorabilia.
The demonstrators, many holding signs and waving flags, jumped into decorated cars and trucks for the "Make America Great Again" ride through the Valley. The parade drove along the 101 before breaking up and ending with an after-party.
President Trump son's Eric will visit the Valley on Monday.