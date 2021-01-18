PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- For undocumented Arizonans, becoming a U.S. citizen has been anything but easy these last few years. Now, according to multiple people briefed on President-elect Joe Biden's plans, one of his top priorities upon assuming the role of President is an increased focus on immigration reform.

Biden to propose 8-year citizenship path for immigrants The legislation puts Biden on track to deliver on a major campaign promise important to Latino voters and other immigrant communities.

Arizonans are excited about the news, but also skeptical. "I'm feeling optimistic about the possibilities under the Biden administration, but it would also be naïve to be extremely optimistic," says Living United For Change In Arizona (LUCHA) Communications Director Abril Gallardo.

Part of Gallardo's job with LUCHA is to constantly push for more economic opportunities for under-represented communities. But as the daughter of two undocumented immigrants, she hopes this enthusiasm towards immigration reform by the Biden administration is more than just false promises. "I know that in order for this to happen, we need to continue to advocate and put pressure to the Biden administration and also to members of Congress," Gallardo says.

In an interview with Univision last week, Vice-President-Elect Kamala Harris said Deferred Action For Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients or Temporary Protected Status (TPS) recipients would "automatically get green cards", while others would be on an eight-year path to citizenship.

Jose Patino came to Arizona from Mexico 26 years ago. The DACA recipient says it's hard to even put this possibility of citizenship into words. "It would mean the world," Patino says. "I remember when I got my drivers license. That was like the best thing ever. If I get my citizenship, I think I will feel similar to when I got my drivers license, but a little bit higher."

But until there's tangible change, Gallardo says her fight isn't over. "They need to meet with those churches, the house, those asylum-seeker kids. Because they were able to do it, and there's so much to learn from that in terms of what to do."