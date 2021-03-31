PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Gov. Doug Ducey continued to hammer the White House on Wednesday over the current surge of migrants while praising former President Donald Trump's approach to the border.

"The previous administrations policies did a lot to solve and dramatically improve the situation at the border," Ducey said during stop in Coolidge, Ariz.

As the governor did two weeks ago during a tour of the border area near Douglas, Ariz., he placed the blame on President Joe Biden.

The number of migrants apprehended long the border passed 100,000 in February, the first full month of President Joe Biden's administration.

And the number of child immigrants in U.S. custody along the international border with Mexico is more than 18,000.

But numbers posted by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, show the month-by-month numbers started to surge in April 2020, when about 17,000 migrants were apprehended.

In January, President Trump's last month in office, apprehensions shot up to over 78,000, according to the CBP.

The governor's comments came after he showed off the latest technology used to train workers in manufacturing.

Before the pandemic, economic development was a major focus of the governor's administration. It's an issue he wants to talk about and one that helped him win two terms in office.

Since Biden, a Democrat, took office at the end of January, the governor is speaking out more on immigration and border security.

Before arriving in Coolidge, Ducey appeared on Fox News to talk about issue where he also bashed the Biden administration over immigration.