PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Gov. Doug Ducey voiced his strong support for President Donald Trump Tuesday night, moments after the president officially kicked off his re-election campaign in Orlando, Florida.
"More boots on the ground to secure the border. A booming national economy. Historic tax reform for middle-class families & job creators. Record low unemployment. A court that follows the Constitution," Ducey posted on Twitter. "Our country is headed in the right direction. Let’s keep it going!"
More boots on the ground to secure the border. A booming national economy. Historic tax reform for middle class families & job creators. Record low unemployment. A court that follows the Constitution.— Doug Ducey (@dougducey) June 19, 2019
Our country is headed in the right direction. Let’s keep it going! #Trump2020 https://t.co/ECgMVIatXI
A spokesman for the governor's office characterized the comment as a message of support and not an endorsement.
But it now appears the governor, who once kept the president at arms-length, is fully on board with the Trump campaign heading into the 2020 election.
Arizona is one of a handful of swing states, and Ducey's influence could play a big factor in delivering Trump a win here next year.
In past elections, Arizona has been a reliability red state for presidential candidates, with Trump winning by 3.5 percentage points in 2016.
But the GOP is not taking anything for granted as the political dynamics are changing after voters recently elected Kyrsten Sinema, the first Democratic candidate to win a Senate seat in 30 years.
Officials with the Arizona Republican Party said Arizona is a top priority along with other traditional battleground states like Ohio and Pennsylvania.
The state GOP held a Make America Great Again meeting at its party headquarters in Phoenix for the president's campaign launch.
Roughly 100 grassroots supporters attended the event to watch Trump's speech and show their support.
yeah keep going I don't vote for either one of ya [tongue_smile][scared][yawn][happybirthday]
