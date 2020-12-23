PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Republican state lawmaker is refusing to comply with a mask mandate at the state Capitol says there is little or nothing anyone at the Capitol can do to force her.
Sen.-elect Kelly Townsend reportedly said she will not comply with an order to wear a face covering in the state Senate when lawmakers gather for the 2021 legislative session next month.
“I’ve already told them where I stand... What are they going to do? Arrest me?," Townsend told Capitol Media Services, who first broke the story.
Senate President Karen Fann last week alerted lawmakers that no one will allowed in the building without a mask. When asked to comment Wednesday about Townsend, the Prescott Republican wrote in a text message, "I'd rather not comment."
Although the Center for Disease Control recommends the public wear a mask or face covering to slow the spread of the virus, Townsend has been an outspoken critic mandates.
Townsend recently posted a video on Twitter of a state lawmaker in Oregon ripping off his mask in defiance of a mandate there.
So very proud of you, @Heard4StateRep. I envy you, at least your fight is against Democrats. I will need to stand against this with my own party of so-called Republicans. https://t.co/uAi6D21wAd— Senator-Elect Kelly Townsend (@KellyTownsend11) December 22, 2020